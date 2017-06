A worker sits beside an oil tank at a storage facility of an oil company on the outskirts of New Delhi March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp(IOC.NS), the country's largest state-owned refiner, will review diesel prices on Friday or Saturdy, chairman R.S. Butola said.

India deregulated diesel prices last month by allowing fuel retailers to raise the price of subsidised diesel by up to 0.50 rupees a litre every month and asking bulk buyers to pay market rates.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Sunil Nair)