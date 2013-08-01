NEW DELHI Aug 1 India's federal cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to divest 10 percent of the government's stake in state refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd , Information and Broadcasting Manish Tewari told reporters.

The 10 percent stake is valued at $786 million as per Indian Oil's current market price. The divestment is part of New Delhi's plan to raise 400 billion rupees ($6.64 billion) through stake sales in the current fiscal year ending March 2014.

Shares in Indian Oil, the country's biggest refiner, ended down 4.6 percent before the announcement at 195.55 rupees.

($1 = 60.4 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)