NEW DELHI Indian Oil Corp IOC.L (IOC.NS), the country's biggest oil refiner, plans to shut a diesel hydro treater at its 300,000 barrels per day (BPD) Panipat refinery for 15 days for maintenance in June-July, its head of refinery said on Friday.

IOC aims to process 56 million tonnes, or 1.12 million bpd, crude oil at it's directly-owned refineries in the new fiscal year starting April, R.K. Ghosh said.

"Our next year's crude throughput will be 56 million tonnes ... because we have some major shutdowns next year," he said.

This year IOC is aiming to refine 59.9 million tonnes. IOC's directly-owned refineries have a combined capacity of 54.2 million tonnes a year, or 1.08 million BPD.

Ghosh said some of next year's planned major shutdowns include the closure of Fluidized Catalytic Cracker Units (FCCUs) at Panipat, Haldia and Koyali refineries.

The FCCU shutdowns would be for about a month, he said without specifying any timeframe.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)