NEW DELHI India's diesel demand, which is growing at 4 percent, should see some pick up this year, an executive of Indian Oil Corp said on Tuesday.

The demand for gasoline continues to be robust, the executive said.

Separately, the IOC executive said the state-run refiner is looking at fuel retailing in Myanmar and is discussing refining opportunities in Vietnam.

