NEW DELHI Nov 16 State-run Indian Oil
Corp, the country's biggest refiner, plans to expand
capacity by 87 percent to 2.46 million barrels per day (bpd) by
2020-21, its head of refineries said.
IOC and its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum together
control half of India's 20 refineries with a capacity of 1.314
million bpd.
IOC, which currently controls a third of India's refining
capacity, plans to commission a 300,000 bpd refinery at Paradip
in the eastern Orissa state next year.
It is also exploring building a 300,000 bpd plant in western
India, Rajkumar Ghosh said in a statement on Wednesday, seeking
to meet growing fuel demand as Asia's third-largest economy
expands at about eight percent.
IOC plans to boost the capacity of its 274,000 bpd Koyali
refinery in western Gujarat state to 360,000 bpd by 2016-17 and
to 460,000 bpd by 2020-2021, the statement said.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)