BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gets tentative ANDA nod from U.S. FDA for saxagliptin tablets
* Says receives tentative ANDA approval for saxagliptin tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sqOx3e) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Dec 13 Indian Oil Corp's current borrowings are at over 790 billion rupees ($14.9 billion) which it hopes to reduce by early January with some cash compensation from the government, its chairman R.S. Butola said on Tuesday.
He said the company hoped to get a cash compensation of 160 billion rupees by early January for selling fuels at subsidised rates. The government has agreed to give cash subsidy of 300 billion rupees to state-run firms selling subsidised fuels during April to September. ($1 = 52.8 rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)
* Commencement of commercial operations in company's subsidiary Dryfruit Factory LLP Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sqMBrz) Further company coverage: