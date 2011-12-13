NEW DELHI Dec 13 Indian Oil Corp's current borrowings are at over 790 billion rupees ($14.9 billion) which it hopes to reduce by early January with some cash compensation from the government, its chairman R.S. Butola said on Tuesday.

He said the company hoped to get a cash compensation of 160 billion rupees by early January for selling fuels at subsidised rates. The government has agreed to give cash subsidy of 300 billion rupees to state-run firms selling subsidised fuels during April to September. ($1 = 52.8 rupees) (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)