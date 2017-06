MUMBAI, April 25 State-run Indian Oil Corp has decided to retain 12.95 billion rupees ($245.40 million) garnered through its bond issue, three sources involved in the deal said on Wednesday. Funds were raised at a cut off of 9.35 percent for its five-year bonds with a three-year put call, said the sources. The firm had mobilized funds to the tune of 16.10 billion rupees, of which 3.15 billion rupees was bid at a higher coupon, the sources said. The bond sale was through a book building process and the settlement for the issue is tentatively scheduled for April 26. The bonds being sold have a "AAA" domestic rating from Fitch. ($1 = 52.7700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)