NEW DELHI Nov 9 India's state-owned refiner Indian Oil Corp aims to buy 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Kuwait in the 2013/14 financial year, unchanged from the current year, its head of finance, P. K. Goyal, said on Friday.

IOC and its subsidiary, Chennai Petroleum Corp, control 10 refineries accounting for about 30 percent of India's capacity of 4.3 million bpd. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jo Winterbottom)