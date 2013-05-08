NEW DELHI May 8 Indian Oil Corp plans
to add three Latin American and two middle eastern countries to
its annual oil purchase deals during the fiscal year through
March, a parliamentary committee said, as the energy-hungry
nation diversifies its crude basket.
"For 2013/14, new term contracts are being proposed with
NOCs (national oil companies) of Colombia, Venezuela and Brazil
as well as NOCs of Qatar and Dubai," it said in a report
published on Wednesday.
Apart from traditional oil suppliers like Nigeria, Saudi
Arabia and Iraq, India's largest refiner had entered into new
term contracts with NOCs of Angola, Brunei, Azerbaijan and
Mexico in the last few years, the report said.
IOC and its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corp
control 10 refineries accounting for about 30 percent of India's
capacity of 4.3 million barrels per day (bpd).
In 2012/13, IOC signed term deals to import about 808,000
bpd oil, the report said.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)