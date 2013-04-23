(Refiles to fix headline typo) NEW DELHI, April 23 Indian Oil Corp plans major maintenance work at its directly owned refineries in the fiscal year that began on April 1, a company source said on Tuesday. The refiner plans to completely shut its 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) Mathura Refinery in northern India for maintenance in August-September, he said. For a story see Here is the planned maintenance schedule at IOC's key refineries: --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Refinery/Unit capacity months days Reason -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Panipat 300,000 bpd HGU 38,000 tpy April 14 CR FCCU 850,000 tpy April&Nov 10&21 Idle in April, M&I in Nov HCU 1.9 mln tpy April&Nov 4&29 Idle in April, CR in Nov CRU 650,000 tpy Nov 25 M&I and CR CDU 150,000 bpd Nov 20 Idle Koyali 274,000 bpd CDU-1 40,000 bpd Jan 25 M&I CDU-2 44,000 bpd Jan 12 M&I CDU-3 54,000 bpd June-July 35 M&I CDU-5 60,000 bpd Jan 28 M&I HCU 1.2 mln tpy June-July 29 CR DCU 3.7 mln tpy Apr-May 14 M&I CCRU 600,000 tpy June 19 M&I FCCU* 1.8 mln tpy Jan-Feb 35 M&I CRU* 330,000 tpy Jan 25 CR DHDS* 1.7 mln tpy Jan 12 CR HGU-2* 15,000 tpy Jan 19 M&I Mathura 160,000 bpd CDU 160,000 bpd Aug-Oct 45 M&I FCCU 1.32 mln tpy Aug-Oct 68 M&I CCRU 466,000 tpy Apr& Aug-Oct 15&45 Reactor job in Apr, M&I in Nov. VBU 1 mln tpy Aug-Oct 45 M&I HGU-1 34,000 tpy Aug-Oct 45 M&I HGU-2 60,000 tpy Aug-Oct 40 M&I DHDS 1.1 mln tpy Aug-Oct 40 M&I DHDT 1.8 mln tpy Aug-Oct 40 M&I HCU 1.2 mln tpy Aug-Oct 40 M&I Haldia 150,000 bpd CDU-1 68,000 bpd June 15 Idle due to DHDS, M&I CRU 216,000 tpy June 10 M&I FCCU 700,000 tpy May-June 28 M&I VDU-1 1.5 mln tpy June 15 Idle due to DHDS VBU 475,000 tpy Dec 15 Decoking KHDS 577,000 tpy June 7 Catalyst skimming DHDS 1.49 tpy June 15 CR BARAUNI 120,000 bpd CDU-1 35,000 bpd Apr-May 28 M&I CRU 300,000 tpy Apr-May 20 CR Coker-1 600,000 tpy Apr-May 40 M&I CDU-3* 50,000 bpd Feb-Mar 30 M&I DHDT* 2.2 mln tpy Feb-Mar 30 CR Isomer.* 126,000 tpy Feb-Mar 25 M&I Bongaigaon 47,000 bpd Captive Power Plant Apr-May 7 M&I CDU-1 27,000 bpd Apr-May 9 Idle CDU-2@ 20,000 bpd Apr-May&Dec 9&25 Idle in Apr-May, M&I in Dec DCU-1@ 500,000 tpy Apr-May&Dec 9&18 Idle in Apr-May, M&I in Dec DCU-2@ 500,000 tpy Apr-May&Aug 12&10 Idle in Apr-May, M&I in Dec DHDT 1.2 mil tpy Apr-May 14 M&I HGU 25,000 tpy Apr-May 14 M&I CRU 160,000 tpy pr-May&Dec 13&25 Idle in Apr-May, CR in Dec ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- *Indicates shutdown may defer to next fiscal year CDU - Crude distillation unit - refines crude into products. VDU- Vacuum distillation unit- to recover valuable gas oils from reduced crude. FCC - Fluidized catalytic cracker - makes gasoline. CCR/CRU - Catalytic Reformer - upgrade low octane naphtha for gasoline blending. HCU - Hydrocracker - converts low value gas oil, residual into naphtha, middle distillates. DCU - Delayed coker - convert low value residues to gas, light products and petroleum coke. DHDT - Diesel Hydrotreater - Removes sulphur, nitrogen, metal and improves cetane index. DHDS - Diesel Hydrodesulfuriser - removes sulphur from high sulphur residual/gas oil. Isomerisation - helps in producing high-octane gasoline. HGU - Hydrogen generation unit VBU- Visbreaker- reduces viscosity and increase distillate yield. KHDS - Kerosene hydro desulphurisation unit M&I - Maintenance and Inspection CR - Catalyst Replacement tpy - tonnes per year (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)