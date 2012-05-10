NEW DELHI May 10 Indian Oil Corp., the
country's biggest refiner, has made its first purchase of
Mexican Maya oil, a trade source said on Thursday, as the
state-run firm looks to diversify its crude slate due to
improved capacity and reduced imports from sanctions-hit Iran.
IOC is the first state-run firm to buy the Mexican Maya
crude, already processed by Indian private refiners Reliance
Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining
complex, and Essar Oil.
The IOC deal for a Suezmax cargo was struck at the official
selling price from Mexico's national oil company PEMEX
and it will arrive this month, said the source, who
has knowledge of the deal.
IOC will process the cargo at its 300,000 barrels per day
(bpd) Panipat plant in northern Punjab state, the source added.
India's refiners are looking at new sources of supply as
they cut imports from Iran, targeted by U.S. and European
sanctions aimed at disrupting its nuclear program, which the
West suspects is being used for weapons. Tehran denies this.
IOC has also recently improved its processing units, which
enables it to refine tough and heavy crudes.
IOC, along with its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corp
, owns 1.314 million bpd or 30 percent of India's
refining capacity. It began buying 20,000 bpd of Azeri light
crude from Azerbaijan from January under an annual deal,
industry sources have told Reuters.
"If Maya suits IOC's system and gives a better yield the
refiner may look at buying oil from Mexico on a regular basis,"
the source said.
Reliance buys Maya and other heavy grades from Latin America
on a regular basis.
Essar Oil, received a cargo of Maya oil in March,
after a gap of over a year and a half.
The share of heavy South American grades will rise in
Essar's oil processing as it has recently upgraded the
complexity and capacity of its Vadinar refinery.
India aims to raise its refining capacity from the current
4.3 million bpd to about 6.22 million bpd by 2016/17.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Miral
Fahmy)