NEW DELHI, April 20 India's Nagarjuna Oil Corp
(NOCL) has signed a fuel sales deal with the country's biggest
refiner Indian Oil Corp, a move which could reduce
import dependence for meeting refined products demand in the
southern part of the South Asian nation.
India has surplus refining capacity but its private refiners
prefer to export or sell in local markets through state-run
firms, which only get compensation from the government for sale
of fuel at subsidised rates.
Oil trader Trafigura has just bought a 24 percent stake in
Nagarjuna's 120,000 barrels per day refinery in the southern
Tamil Nadu state, India's third privately-owned coastal plant
after Reliance Industries and Essar Oil.
The refinery will be commissioned later this year.
The agreement would help cut the current deficit of about 3
million tonnes for supplies of gasoline, diesel and liquefied
petroleum gas (LPG) in the state, NOCL said in a statement.
"The NOCL Refinery is designed to produce around 2.7 million
tons of Diesel, 0.8 million ton of Petrol, and 0.7 million tons
of LPG, which would be sufficient to bridge this deficit," it
said.
