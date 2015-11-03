* IOC sees Paradip refinery operating at full rate in
2016/17
* May raise Iranian oil imports next yr if 'economics work
out'
* Tendered with NNPC to buy 100,000 bpd Nigerian oil
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Nov 3 Indian Oil Corp wants
to buy a stake in Rosneft's Vankor field in Russia,
its chairman said on Tuesday, as the country's top refiner aims
to source at least 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil through its
own assets by 2020.
India imports about 80 percent of its crude needs and has
mandated its oil firms to acquire oil and gas assets overseas in
a bid to cut an oil import bill running in billions of dollars.
ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) in September bought a 15 percent stake
in Vankor in Siberia to secure access to about 66,000 bpd of oil
production.
"OVL is already there what we have said is that we could
look at it together in their (OVL's) terms," B. Ashok told a
news conference, adding that the talks are at a preliminary
stage.
He said IOC has not decided on the size of any stake.
Ashok said his firm aims to spend up to 1.75 trillion Indian
rupees ($26.63 billion) in the next five to seven years to build
up its refining, pipeline, petrochemicals and retail business.
IOC in April commissioned its 300,000 bpd coastal refinery
at Paradip in eastern Odisha state. The plant is expected to
operate at a full rate in the fiscal year to March 2017, said
Sanjiv Kumar, IOC's head of refineries.
The refinery would soon begin producing gasoline, and that
would help cut imports of the fuel, Kumar said.
IOC estimates India's fuel demand to rise by 4-5 percent in
this fiscal year mainly due to robust consumption of gasoline
and gasoil.
The Indian refiner has a term deal to buy 30,000 bpd Iranian
oil and it could step up purchases if "economics work out" and
sanctions against Tehran are lifted, Ashok said.
IOC frequently taps spot markets for low sulphur oil, mainly
from Nigeria, to feed its refineries that accounts for about a
third of the country's 4.6 bpd capacity.
The Indian refiners received only half of the contracted
60,000 bpd oil with Nigerian state-firm NNPC this year, and had
to tap the spot market for 130,000 bpd West African oil.
IOC recently submitted a bid to buy 100,000 bpd of sweet oil
in the latest annual tender issued by Nigerian state oil firm
NNPC, said A. K. Sharma, head of finance at IOC.
($1 = 65.7160 Indian rupees)
