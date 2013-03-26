NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, March 26 Indian Oil Corp will shut its naphtha cracker unit at Panipat in northern India from April 22 for about two weeks for maintenance, two sources with knowledge of the plan said on Tuesday, potentially releasing extra naphtha for exports.

The cracker, situated next to its 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) Panipat refinery, annually consumes 2.4 million tonnes of naphtha produced at IOC's Gujarat, Mathura and Panipat plants.

"Daily it consumes 6,000-7,000 tonnes of naphtha so naphtha exports could go up if there is no domestic demand," said one of the sources.

This source also said IOC plans to shut a catalytic reformer unit (CRU) at its 160,000 bpd Mathura refinery in northern Uttar Pradesh and a fluid catalytic cracker unit (FCCU) at Panipat refinery from April 2 for about 2 weeks for maintenance.

"Because of CRU and FCCU shutdown, gasoline production will decline marginally... these are small shutdowns," he said.

There will be no impact on domestic supplies of gasoline as IOC would draw from its inventories and boost supplies from other refineries, he added.

For naphtha, any increase in supplies could further weigh on a market that has in the last two weeks been grappling with softer demand due to run cuts at some of Asia's key naphtha crackers namely South Korea's YNCC and Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical and CPC Corp.

The Asian naphtha margin fell to $118.78 a tonne on Tuesday, down by 25 percent compared to a month ago.

The country's biggest refiner IOC with its subsidiary, Chennai Petroleum Corp, control 10 refineries accounting for about 30 percent of India's capacity of 4.3 million bpd. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI and Seng Li Peng in SINGAPORE; editing by James Jukwey)