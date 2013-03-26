NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, March 26 Indian Oil Corp
will shut its naphtha cracker unit at Panipat in
northern India from April 22 for about two weeks for
maintenance, two sources with knowledge of the plan said on
Tuesday, potentially releasing extra naphtha for exports.
The cracker, situated next to its 300,000 barrels per day
(bpd) Panipat refinery, annually consumes 2.4 million tonnes of
naphtha produced at IOC's Gujarat, Mathura and Panipat plants.
"Daily it consumes 6,000-7,000 tonnes of naphtha so naphtha
exports could go up if there is no domestic demand," said one of
the sources.
This source also said IOC plans to shut a catalytic reformer
unit (CRU) at its 160,000 bpd Mathura refinery in northern Uttar
Pradesh and a fluid catalytic cracker unit (FCCU) at Panipat
refinery from April 2 for about 2 weeks for maintenance.
"Because of CRU and FCCU shutdown, gasoline production will
decline marginally... these are small shutdowns," he said.
There will be no impact on domestic supplies of gasoline as
IOC would draw from its inventories and boost supplies from
other refineries, he added.
For naphtha, any increase in supplies could further weigh on
a market that has in the last two weeks been grappling with
softer demand due to run cuts at some of Asia's key naphtha
crackers namely South Korea's YNCC and Taiwan's Formosa
Petrochemical and CPC Corp.
The Asian naphtha margin fell to $118.78 a tonne on Tuesday,
down by 25 percent compared to a month ago.
The country's biggest refiner IOC with its subsidiary,
Chennai Petroleum Corp, control 10 refineries
accounting for about 30 percent of India's capacity of 4.3
million bpd.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI and Seng Li Peng in
SINGAPORE; editing by James Jukwey)