A technician opens a pressure gas valve inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

A technician works inside the Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) group gathering station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI State explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC)(ONGC.NS) and Oil India(OILI.NS) will pay 220 rupees a share for their proposed 10 percent stake buy in state refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC)(IOC.NS), a government source said.

ONGC and Oil India are likely to buy the stake next week, the source said on Thursday.

In January, a panel of ministers approved the 10 percent stake sale in IOC to help the cash-strapped government raise funds to narrow its budget deficit.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)