A rally in Indian share markets is expected to spark a revival in initial public offerings in 2015 as more company executives join investors in becoming confident about an economic recovery.

Staffing firms Ikya Human Capital Solutions and TeamLease Services are looking to raise as much as $350 million in two separate listings in the first half of the year, sources told Reuters. For story see [ID:nL3N0US3YH]

Below is the number of firms that have listed on India's National Stock Exchange since 1999:

YEAR LISTINGS

1999 2

2000 11

2001 2

2002 2

2003 5

2004 21

2005 50

2006 73

2007 92

2008 33

2009 21

2010 71

2011 40

2012 10

2013 4

2014 6

Source: National Stock Exchange

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; editing by David Clarke)