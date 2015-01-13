A rally in Indian share markets is expected to spark a revival in initial public offerings in 2015 as more company executives join investors in becoming confident about an economic recovery.
Staffing firms Ikya Human Capital Solutions and TeamLease Services are looking to raise as much as $350 million in two separate listings in the first half of the year, sources told Reuters. For story see [ID:nL3N0US3YH]
Below is the number of firms that have listed on India's National Stock Exchange since 1999:
YEAR LISTINGS
1999 2
2000 11
2001 2
2002 2
2003 5
2004 21
2005 50
2006 73
2007 92
2008 33
2009 21
2010 71
2011 40
2012 10
2013 4
2014 6
Source: National Stock Exchange
