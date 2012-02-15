NEW DELHI Feb 15 India is likely to import less crude oil from Iran in this fiscal year ending in March, compared with 2010/11, an Indian government source said on Wednesday.

Iran crude buyers in Asia, its biggest market, are under pressure from Washington to reduce oil imports as the United States and its allies seek to force Tehran to halt its nuclear programme.

New U.S. sanctions make it tough for Asian importers to pay for Iran's oil. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)