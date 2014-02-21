Feb 21 India's oil imports from Iran surged 44 percent in January from a year ago to about 412,000 barrels per day, data compiled by Reuters showed. For a story see: The following table shows India's imports by country according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ---------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ JAN DEC %CHG JAN %CHG COUNTRY 2014 2013 MTH/MTH 2013 YR/YR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 144.6 88.7 63.1 54.8 164.0 Colombia 119.1 206.1 -42.2 137.3 -13.3 Ecuador 35.1 0.0 -- 26.1 34.3 Mexico 140.8 69.5 102.5 129.6 8.6 Venezuela 328.3 406.3 -19.2 621.2 -47.1 Guatemala 0.0 8.9 -100.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 767.9 779.5 -1.5 969.0 -20.7 Asia Brunei 18.2 18.6 -2.0 0.0 -- Malaysia 38.0 57.0 -33.2 62.4 -39.1 Australia 0.0 18.8 -100.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 56.2 94.3 -40.4 62.4 -9.9 Middle East Neutral zone 124.3 94.6 31.4 149.7 -17.0 Oman 0.0 43.1 -100.0 0.0 -- Iran 412.0 189.1 117.9 286.4 43.9 Iraq 372.4 414.3 -10.1 566.3 -34.2 Qatar 73.2 85.6 -14.5 68.0 7.7 Kuwait 325.1 369.2 -12.0 482.6 -32.6 S Arabia 673.0 629.6 6.9 666.7 0.9 UAE 202.9 215.0 -5.6 263.0 -22.9 Dubai 6.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Syria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- TOTAL 2189.8 2040.5 7.3 2482.7 -11.8 C.I.S Azerbaijan 32.9 32.8 0.3 52.4 -37.1 Kazak 31.9 31.7 0.5 0.0 -- Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- TOTAL 64.8 64.6 0.4 52.4 23.8 Africa Nigeria 368.1 300.5 22.5 227.6 61.7 Angola 155.3 31.5 393.8 98.1 58.3 Ivory Coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 22.5 -100.0 0.0 -- Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Egypt 35.6 71.0 -49.9 17.8 99.9 Gabon 0.0 51.4 -100.0 0.0 -- Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 31.3 -100.0 Sudan 20.5 20.5 0.0 0.0 -- Eq. Guinea 0.0 31.2 -100.0 83.2 -100.0 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Libya 14.0 0.0 -- 30.5 -54.0 TOTAL 593.6 528.7 12.3 488.5 21.5 CANADA 14.2 0.0 -- 10.3 37.7 --------------------------------------------------------------- - TOTAL ALL 3686.6 3507.5 5.1 4065.3 -9.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting to barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)