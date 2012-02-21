NEW DELHI Feb 21 India is pushing
refiners to reduce oil imports from Iran by at least 10 percent
for 2012/13, sources at two of the companies said, as tighter
Western sanctions impact Iran's trade.
India is Iran's second-biggest market after China and the
Islamic Republic provides about 12 percent or about 370,000 bpd
of the Asian economy's oil needs.
The government had indicated companies should cut their
imports from Iran by about 10-15 percent, one source said, while
the other source said the cut should be "substantial".
The suggestion from the government to cut comes even as Iran
has tried to sell extra volumes to Indian refiners on long
credit terms, the sources said.
Tehran has found it increasingly difficult to sell oil in
the face of a European Union embargo from July 1 and a cut in
imports by China over a price dispute, the sources said.
State-run HPCL has already said it will cut
imports by about 15 percent to 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) in
its annual contract with Iran which starts from April 1 while
privately-owned Essar is sticking to 100,000 bpd.
Other refiners have agreed volumes but have not yet signed
deals with Iran, Reuters was told by the sources. A NIOC
executive Reuters attempted to contact in Tehran was unavailable
for comment.
India has said it will only abide by United Nations
sanctions, and said other sanctions do not apply to it. It had
said it would not seek a waiver from Washington to fresh U.S.
sanctions calling for importers of Iranian oil to make
substantial cuts.
But India has struggled to find ways to pay Iran after the
United States made dollar transactions almost impossible under
financial sanctions.
Refiners have used Turkey's Halkbank for payments
in euros since the middle of 2011, but are unsure how long that
route will last given tougher EU sanctions. Turkey is seeking
membership of the EU.
New Delhi and Tehran have set up a payment method using the
rupee, which is not freely traded on international markets, as a
possible substitute for euro payments through Halkbank for some
trade.
The two are trying to increase the flow of exports from
India to Iran to redress the existing trade imbalance, which
sees the value of Iranian crude exports to India far outweigh
the value of India's total exports to Iran.
India imports about $11 billion of crude a year from Iran
while its exports are just short of $3 billion.
In 2011/12, crude imports will be lower than the previous
fiscal year's 370,000 bpd due to payment problems triggered when
India's central bank scrapped a long-standing clearing house
mechanism in December 2010 under U.S. pressure.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)