NEW DELHI May 1 India's Essar Oil has been buying most of its Iranian oil on a delivered basis since February, two sources privy to the deals said and data showed, ahead of an end-June deadline when tighter western sanctions could hit insurance and supplies.

Unlike state-run refiners, private refiner Essar is free to import oil on a delivered basis and has opted extensively to ship oil in National Iranian Tanker Company's (NITC) fleet which puts responsibility for insurance in Tehran's hands.

Essar imported all of its oil from Tehran in the NITC fleet in March compared with nearly 90 percent in February, according to tankers discharge data available to Reuters. April data has not yet been made available to Reuters.

"They have started buying oil on a delivered basis from Iran," said one of the sources. The other source confirmed Essar was buying crude from Iran on a delivered basis but at the same time using other vessels as well.

"We do not comment or provide details on individual and client specific shipment data," an Essar spokesman said in an emailed statement.

Tough new European Union sanctions aimed at stopping Iran's oil exports to Europe also ban EU insurers and reinsurers from covering tankers carrying Iranian crude anywhere in the world from July.

Around 90 percent of the world's tanker insurance is based in the West, so the measures threaten shipments to Iran's top Asian buyers -- China, India, Japan and South Korea.

The sanctions seek to stem the flow of petro dollars to Tehran to force the OPEC member to halt a nuclear programme the West suspects is intended to produce weapons.

Indian state-run insurance companies have agreed to provide $50 million cover for Iran oil imports in Indian vessels from July, Sunil Thapar, a director at Shipping Corp of India , told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Indian government does not allow state-run refiners to buy any oil on a delivered basis and the companies have to seek permission from the Indian Shipping Ministry to make such deals.

Iran, OPEC's second-largest producer, exports around 2.2 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), mostly to Asia.

In the fiscal year 2011/12, New Delhi imported less than 340,000 bpd oil from Tehran against a contracted 362,000 bpd, and is now buying 280,000 bpd as the United States calls on oil consumers to reduce their purchases from Tehran.

Essar Group, which also has its own shipping arm, renewed a deal in January with Iran to buy 100,000 bpd of oil for the year starting April 1, 2012. A source familiar with the plan said Essar, like other Indian refiners, aims to cut that volumes by about 15 percent in 2012/13.

Essar recently raised the complexity of its Vadinar plant in western Gujarat state and increased its capacity to 360,000 bpd. It aims to use heavy crude for almost 80 percent of its supplies and is gradually shifting to Latin American oil sourced from Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico and Brazil. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)