NEW DELHI, April 17 Essar Oil, Iran's top Indian client, imported 18.6 percent more oil from Tehran in 2013/14 after a jump in shipment volumes in the final quarter to end-March, according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and assessed by Thomson Reuters Oil Analytics. The private refiner shipped in about 231,100 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian crude in March, its highest monthly shipment since at least January 2011, reflecting a growth of about 90 percent from February and six times more than the volume in March 2013, the data showed. The higher volumes in the quarter were probably triggered by an interim deal agreement Tehran and six world powers in November for a loosening of trade sanctions in exchange for curbs on Iran's disputed nuclear programme. Essar shipped in about 105,700 bpd from Iran in the year to March 31, the data showed, benefiting from discounts offered by Tehran. On the basis of actual loading from Iran, Essar lifted about 31 percent more oil than the contracted 80,000 bpd in the last fiscal year, a government source told Reuters. Iran accounted for about a third of Essar's total imports of about 3.28 million bpd in the last fiscal year, compared with 27.6 percent the year before, the data showed. The refiner also took a rare shipment of Canadian heavy grade Cold Lake in March, the data showed. Essar officials could not be immediately reached to comment. While Essar's imports increased, overall imports of Iranian oil by India, the world's fourth-biggest oil buyer and Tehran's top client after China, tumbled about a fifth in the fiscal year that ended in March. Following are details of Essar's crude and condensate imports in March versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- REGION/ MARCH FEB %CHG MARCH %CHG JAN-MARCH JAN-MARCH %CHG COUNTRY 2014 2014 MTH/MTH 2013 YR/YR 2014 2013 YR/YR --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 0.0 20.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 17.5 23.5 -25.4 Colombia 0.0 132.8 -100.0 69.4 -100.0 47.2 40.3 17.1 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.9 8.9 34.3 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 23.4 23.6 -1.0 Venezuela 61.8 70.2 -12.0 62.1 -0.5 64.1 68.8 -6.9 TOTAL 61.8 223.0 -72.3 131.4 -53.0 164.1 165.1 -0.6 Meast Neutral zone 0.0 0.0 -- 20.2 -100.0 0.0 13.7 -100.0 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 32.3 -100.0 0.0 11.1 -100.0 Iran 231.1 122.3 89.0 32.8 604.3 166.5 67.7 146.0 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 129.6 -100.0 0.0 67.7 -100.0 Qatar 0.0 31.9 -100.0 14.3 -100.0 14.9 24.0 -37.9 S Arabia 0.0 0.0 -- 20.8 -100.0 0.0 19.8 -100.0 TOTAL 231.1 154.2 49.9 249.9 -7.5 181.4 204.0 -11.1 Africa Egypt 0.0 0.0 -- 17.5 -100.0 6.0 6.0 0.0 Libya 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.8 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 17.5 -100.0 10.8 6.0 78.7 Canada 17.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.2 3.5 75.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 310.8 377.2 -17.6 398.9 -22.1 362.5 378.6 -4.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jane Baird)