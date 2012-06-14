NEW DELHI, June 14 India's central bank has allowed advanced payments in rupees for exports to Iran, D K Mittal, banking secretary in the finance ministry, told Reuters on Thursday.

Indian exporters for long have been seeking an advance payment mechanism to facilitate exports to Iran as they seek to use the conduit in an effort to alleviate payment problems caused by western sanctions over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)