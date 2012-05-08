(Repeats story issued late on Monday)
By Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI May 7 A large trade delegation from
sanctions-hit Iran, in India largely to buy farm commodities,
has reached only a few small deals for animal feed due to
problems using a new mechanism meant to allow payment of
suppliers using the Indian rupee.
The 56-member team, led by the president of Iran's chamber
of commerce, reached New Delhi on Sunday at around the time U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also arrived in India to
persuade it to reduce oil imports from the Islamic republic.
India is the second biggest customer for Iranian crude oil,
paying around $11 billion a year, and will remain a major buyer
even if U.S. efforts to substantially reduce the trade succeed.
India hopes to boost its own exports to Iran to cut the
trade imbalance between the two but a major obstacle is that
U.S. pressure has led to the closure of the previous payment
mechanism.
One of the Iranian traders, from Tehran, said the new
arrangement, using the rupee, was still not working correctly.
"While using the rupee mechanism, we are facing some
teething troubles and hope to enter into large contracts only
after the new mechanism becomes fully-functional and hassle
free," the trader said.
Traders said their group had made enquiries to buy
commodities such as wheat, sugar and soymeal but had sealed
deals to import only small quantities of animal feeds.
Until now, the rupee mechanism had just been used to clear a
backlog of export debts and payments totalling 3.8 billion
Indian rupees ($71.10 million).
"Indian exporters have started getting their payment under
the new mechanism but it is only 80 percent functional yet,"
said M. Rafeeque Ahmed, president of the Federation of Indian
Export Organisations (FIEO).
The FIEO, a quasi-government body set up by the trade
ministry, led a delegation to Iran in March when the new rupee
payment mechanism was put in place after the closure of the
previous conduit. The rupee mechanism uses an account in India's
UCO Bank for payments to exporters.
The United States is using sanctions to try to dissuade
Tehran from pursuing a nuclear programme that the West believes
is aimed at producing arms. Iran says the work is for peaceful
purposes.
In business clinched so far by the trade delegation, Iran
placed an order to buy 2,000 tonnes of soymeal per month from
India, totalling 24,000 tonnes a year at about $600 a tonne,
including cost and freight, a buyer from Tehran said.
Separately, an Indian exporter was negotiating to sell 5,000
tonnes of the animal feed and a buyer from Tehran said his
company was trying to negotiate to buy raw sugar.
In April, Iran stepped up soymeal purchases from India,
taking up to 275,000 tonnes in trade deals at record
prices.
Indian traders struck deals in March to export 60,000 tonnes
of raw sugar to Iran for March-April delivery, marking their
first sales of the sweetener to Tehran since Western sanctions
were tightened at the start of 2012.
But Indian exporters say they now want clarity on the latest
tightening of U.S. sanctions, announced on May 1, that will
target foreigners helping Iran evade sanctions and bar them from
access to the U.S. banking system.
Exports of essentials such as food and medicines to Iran are
exempted from United Nations sanctions, by which India abides.
The Iranian delegation, which includes food and
pharmaceutical companies as well as machinery makers, steel
companies and petroleum products manufacturers, will be in major
commercial hub Mumbai on Wednesday.
