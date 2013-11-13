* Iran asks Indian refiners to pay euros via Turkey's
Halkbank
* NIOC says Halkbank ready to restart oil payments
* India is Iran's second-largest oil buyer, owes $5.3 bln
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Nov 13 Indian refiners have asked the
government to clarify if they can pay Iran for crude in euros
after the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) requested
settlement of some debts through a Turkish bank, Indian
officials said on Wednesday.
Western sanctions aimed at forcing Iran to curb its nuclear
programme have more than halved Iranian oil exports and all but
halted the flow of petrodollars into Tehran's coffers. The
sanctions have cost Iran billions of dollars a month and
crippled its economy.
The United States in February tightened sanctions further by
forcing Iran's remaining oil buyers to stop transferring cash
payments to Tehran, and instead keep the money in bank accounts
in the currency of the importing countries.
Those sanctions cut the payment route Indian buyers had used
to pay for over half their imports, which was to transfer euros
to Iran via Turkey's state-owned Halkbank.
India is Iran's second-largest buyer, and with no payment
route, the cash has quickly piled up. India now owes Iran about
$5.3 billion for oil imports, government and refining sources
said last week.
In mid-October, NIOC informed Indian refiners that Halkbank
was ready to restart channelling the payments to Iran, the
sources told Reuters, declining to be named due to the
sensitivity of the matter. NIOC said it had been informed that
Halkbank could be used again by Iran's central bank.
It was unclear from the communication from NIOC what had
changed that would allow the payments to restart without
contravening U.S. sanctions, the sources said.
Halkbank declined to comment.
Indian refiners have yet to restart payments via Halkbank
and have asked the government for guidance, the sources said.
The relationship between Iran and the U.S. has improved in
recent months, leading to speculation sanctions could be eased.
But the U.S. has said it will not loosen sanctions until
Iran desists from activities that could facilitate making
nuclear arms. Iran says its nuclear programme is to generate
electricity, not to build bombs.
Talks between Iran and world powers over the disputed
nuclear programme failed to reach an agreement at the weekend to
end the decade-long standoff.
Indian refiners Essar Oil, Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum and
Indian Oil Corp have all bought crude from Iran and owe
payment, sources said.
The United States requires Iranian oil customers, most of
whom are in Asia, to continuously reduce purchases to qualify
for exceptions to sanctions. The waivers are reviewed every six
months, and the next review is to take place soon.
The United States in June renewed the waivers for India and
eight other countries including Turkey.
India's crude imports from Iran in the first nine months of
2013 fell 40 percent on the year to 194,000 barrels per day.
Desperate to boost sales, Iran is offering free delivery of
crude to India and is giving discounts on the
price.
(Additional reporting by Asli Kandemir in Istanbul; Editing by
Manash Goswami, Simon Webb and Tom Hogue)