NEW DELHI Jan 25 India's HPCL may buy 2.8 million tonnes of crude from Iran in 2012/13 against three million tonnes this fiscal year, its chairman said on Wednesday.

S. Roy Choudhury said the lower volume could be because of "refinery economics" and not due to payment problems with Iran, India's second-biggest oil supplier after Saudi Arabia.

Iran's supplies to India have been fraught with payment problems in the past 13 months after a clearing mechanism was scrapped in December 2010 and refiners have sought alternative supplies.

On Monday, the European Union banned imports of oil from Iran and imposed a number of other economic sanctions, joining the United States in new measures aimed at deflecting Tehran's nuclear development programme and hitting its oil revenue. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)