(Adds details, background)
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI Jan 25 India's HPCL
may buy 2.8 million tonnes of crude from Iran in 2012/13, a
little less than the three million tonnes of a year earlier, its
chairman said on Wednesday, citing business reasons rather than
the impact of sanctions on Tehran.
Iran crude buyers in Asia, its biggest market, are under
pressure from Washington to reduce oil imports as the United
States and its allies seek to force Tehran to halt its nuclear
programme. New U.S. sanctions make it tough for Asian importers
to pay for Iran's oil.
If HPCL imports less crude, it would be because of refinery
economics, Chairman S. Roy Choudry said on Wednesday, and not
because of any payment problems.
Iran is India's second-largest oil supplier after Saudi
Arabia. Iran's biggest Indian customer, Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), said on Tuesday it might
buy less oil from Iran this fiscal year, citing refinery
shutdowns.
India relies on Iran for about 12 percent of its oil needs
or around 350,000-400,000 barrels per day (bpd). New Delhi is
one of Tehran's biggest customers.
Neighbouring Pakistan, which imported in total 346,400 bpd
in 2009, is not buying oil from Iran, its oil minister Asim
Hussain said at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Indian refiners have struggled to find ways to pay Iran in
the past 13 months after a clearing mechanism was scrapped in
December 2010 and refiners have sought alternative supplies, but
so far none have announced any cuts in Iran imports as a result.
Payments are currently being routed through Turkey's
Halkbank but this too is looking vulnerable after
fresh sanctions from both sides of the Atlantic.
On Monday, the European Union banned imports of oil from
Iran and imposed a number of other economic sanctions, joining
the United States in new measures it took on Dec.
31.
(Writing by Jo Winterbottom; Editing by Simon Webb)