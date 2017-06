A supporter of social activist Anna Hazare wears a cap lined with fake currency notes while attending a public meeting by Hazare in Chennai December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Babu/Files

NEW DELHI Indian exporters will receive incentives for sales to Iran in rupee terms on a par with those for export proceeds in freely convertible currency, a government statement said on Monday.

"In respect of exports to Iran, export proceeds realised even in Indian rupee will be eligible to avail export benefits and incentives," the statement said.

Iran has recently started making payment in rupees to Indian exporters, kicking off a mechanism to skirt Western sanctions which have made doing business with Tehran tougher.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)