MUMBAI, Jan 24 The Reserve Bank of India's Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said there were some arrangements in place for oil-related payments to Iran, which were working fine, and the central bank was also exploring other options. India, the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, buys around 12 percent of its oil from the Islamic Republic. It pays through a Turkish bank after a previous clearing mechanism was shut down in December 2010. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)