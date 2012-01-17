NEW DELHI Jan 17 India continues to buy
oil from Tehran and will not seek a waiver from the United
States that would protect buyers of Iranian oil from a fresh
round of sanctions, India's foreign secretary said on Tuesday.
"We have accepted sanctions which are made by the United
Nations. Other sanctions do not apply to individual countries,"
Ranjan Mathai told reporters, adding New Delhi was not seeking a
waiver from Washington.
"We continue to buy oil from Iran."
India has been struggling to pay Iran for oil imports after
new U.S. sanctions which penalise any financial institutions
dealing with Iran's central bank.
The sanctions have faced Asia's third-largest economy with a
dilemma as it strives to balance the need to keep importing
about $12 billion of Iranian crude annually without upsetting
warming ties with Washington.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)