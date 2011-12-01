NEW DELHI Dec 1 India's navy said on
Thursday it was monitoring an Iranian cargo ship, with armed men
on board, which had been moored off the country's southern coast
for more than a month without explanation.
Shipping data showed the ship MV Assa was owned and operated
by Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), a company
facing sanctions from the United States and the EU.
"The vessel is there and the navy has reported to the
concerned Indian authorities that there are men on board
carrying arms," navy spokesman Commander P.V.S. Satish told
Reuters.
Indian newspapers reported the government had made an
official complaint to Iran about the vessel, anchored close to
India's Lakshadweep islands.
Neither Iran's nor India's foreign ministry were immediately
available comment on the report.
The MV Assa was last plotted on Sept. 26 off the coast of
Oman and India, AIS ship tracking data on Reuters showed.
IRISL was hit with financial sanctions by the U.S. Treasury
in 2008 for its alleged role in aiding Iran's ballistic missile
development programme.
Such measures are part of wider efforts led by Western
countries aimed mostly at forcing Tehran to curb its nuclear
energy drive, which they suspect is for developing atomic bombs.
Tehran says its nuclear activities have only peaceful purposes.
In May this year, the EU added a number of companies it said
were owned or controlled by IRISL to a list of firms facing
sanctions and asset freezes for involvement in illegal
activities.
IRISL dismissed Washington's sanctions, saying the united
States was trying to undermine Iran's economy. A
number of shipping companies have issued a legal challenge to
the EU sanctions.
