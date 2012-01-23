NEW DELHI Jan 23 India is exploring all options to pay for importing oil from Iran, Indian Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Monday, as new U.S. sanctions make it tougher for the two countries to find ways of payment for their trade in crude.

Reddy also said India will "tap fully" its oil imports from Iran. He did not elaborate.

India buys around 12 percent of its oil from the Islamic Republic and is now paying through a Turkish bank after a previous clearing mechanism was shut in December 2010. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)