* Exploring all options to pay for Iran crude - minister
* Rupee payment considered, yen not a possibility - source
* Iran was "accommodative" - minister
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Jan 23 India wants to take as
much Iranian oil as it can because terms are "favourable", Oil
Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Monday, after talks between the
two sides last week on payment options for $12 billion of crude
a year following fresh U.S. sanctions.
"It will be our endeavour in future to tap the Iran source
fully because the terms are fairly favourable," Reddy told
journalists at an energy conference, adding India was exploring
all options to pay for the crude.
India, the world's fourth-largest oil consumer, buys around
12 percent of its oil from the Islamic Republic. It pays through
a Turkish bank after a previous clearing mechanism was shut down
in December 2010.
But tougher U.S. sanctions signed into law on Dec. 31 in a
further bid to pressure Iran to rein in its nuclear ambitions
make the route through Halkbank vulnerable.
An Indian delegation went to Tehran last week to discuss
options and the two sides have agreed India could use its
restricted rupee currency for some of the payments, a government
source said on Friday.
An industry source confirmed on Monday that India was
considering rupee payments while ruling out the possibility of
paying in yen.
A rupee account for Iran could be used to settle Tehran's
imports from third countries, the industry source said. "It will
be an extension of the rupee arrangement wherever possible," the
source said on condition of anonymity.
"Iran was very accommodative," Reddy said, adding that India
respected United Nations sanctions but "we don't go by sanctions
imposed by regional blocks, by certain nations."
On Monday, the European Union banned imports of oil from
Iran and imposed a number of other economic sanctions, joining
the United States in new measures aimed at deflecting Tehran's
nuclear development programme.
Washington suspects Iran of trying to make nuclear weapons
but Tehran rejects the charge and says its programme is for
peaceful means.
The United States also wants buyers in Asia, Iran's biggest
oil market, to cut imports to put further pressure on its
economy, in what Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has
called a "strangling effect" to trigger popular discontent.
"We go by our interest," Reddy said. "Iran is the
second-largest supplier (to India) so we need to utilise that
source."
Iran currently offers Indian refiners 90 days of credit,
more than other major suppliers. Term contracts run from April 1
to March 31.
The unprecedented effort to take Iran's 2.6 million barrels
of oil per day off international markets has kept global prices
high, pushed down Iran's rial currency and caused a surge in the
cost of basic goods for Iranians.
Iran is the world's No. 5 oil exporter and a regional rival
to fellow OPEC member and leading exporter Saudi Arabia, which
has said it could pump more oil to respond to any emergencies.
Indian refiners, like other buyers in Asia, have been
looking to diversify crude supplies from Iran.
China, Iran's biggest customer, cut imports in January and
February over contract terms and has been looking for
alternative supplies.