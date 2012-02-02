NEW DELHI Feb 2 Iran has agreed to accept
45 percent of the payment for its oil exports to India in rupees
through UCO Bank, based in the eastern city of
Kolkata, the Indian Express newspaper reported on Thursday,
without citing any sources.
India, Iran's second-biggest oil client after China, buys 12
percent of its oil needs from the Islamic nation, worth about
$12 billion annually.
Last month, Reuters reported that India would pay for some
of its oil imports in rupees via an Indian bank, resorting to
the restricted currency after more than a year of payment
problems in the face of fresh, tougher U.S. sanctions.
The decision was arrived at last month after talks aimed at
ensuring stability in payments between the two nations.
Iran's supplies to India have been fraught with payment
problems in the past 13 months after a clearing mechanism was
scrapped and refiners have sought alternative supplies.
India now pays for its daily imports of 350,000-400,000
barrels from Iran through Turkey's Halkbank.
Part of the rupee payment will also be deposited in two
Iranian private banks, Bank Parsian and Karafarin Bank, that are
free of the sanctions imposed on all of Iran's state-owned
banks, the newspaper said.
The two Iranian banks have applied to India's central bank
to open branches in the south Asian nation, it added.
