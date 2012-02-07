NEW DELHI Feb 7 India will make 45 percent of the payment for its oil imports from Iran in rupees, the Islamic Republic's envoy to New Delhi said on Tuesday, as the two sides struggle to find a lasting solution to settle their trade in the face of Western sanctions.

Last month, Reuters reported that India would pay for some of its oil imports in rupees via an Indian bank, resorting to the restricted currency after more than a year of payment problems following fresh, tougher U.S. sanctions.

India, Iran's second-biggest oil client after China, buys 12 percent of its oil needs from the Islamic nation, worth about $12 billion annually.

Iran's supplies to India have been fraught with payment problems in the past 13 months after a clearing mechanism was scrapped and refiners have sought alternative supplies.

India now pays for its daily imports of 350,000-400,000 barrels from Iran through Turkey's Halkbank. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)