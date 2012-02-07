* India firms want tax exemptions on rupee payment for Iran
* India to make 45 pct Iran oil payment in Rupees
* Tehran keen to step up imports from India
* Iran may not offer discounts on crude sales to Indian
refiners
(ReRecasts with new hurdles facing payments)
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Feb 7 India and Iran's new
mechanism to partially settle their oil trade in rupees may
remain a non-starter unless India's finance ministry exempts the
payments from hefty local taxes, sources at Indian oil refiners
said on Tuesday.
India will make 45 percent of the payment for its oil from
Iran in rupees, which Tehran will use to pay for imports from
its second-biggest crude customer, the Islamic Republic's envoy
to New Delhi Seyed Mehdi Nabizadeh said on Tuesday.
Indian refiners are keen to use the new mechanism using
rupees as they suspect the current payment route through Turkey
may close due to global sanctions.
"The new mechanism can not be used unless payments are
exempted from withholding tax...If we include other levies total
tax liability will translate to over 40 percent," said a source
at an Indian refiner.
A second source at another refiner said his company want
clarity on this and was waiting for a response from the finance
ministry.
"We have taken a view on this from tax experts and such
payment are liable for withholding tax. Either we or the
Iranians have to bear that cost. If we don't deduct that amount
then we will face problem when our accounts will be audited,"
the first source.
"Iranian supplier (National Iranian Oil Co) can be
considered to be receiving income in India, even if the account
is held in some other entity's name. So Indian companies may
withhold tax, unless some government notification is there
specifically exempting it," said a tax expert at an
international consultancy firm.
India's Bharat Petroleum Corp has not bought
Iranian crude since November as it could not open an account
with Turkey's Halkabnk for payment to NIOC.
Both the sources said BPCL could not make payment through
the new mechanism as there is no clarity as to who will bear the
withholding tax. No comment was available from BPCL.
Nabizadeh said he was not aware of such tax issues while
Indian finance ministry officials declined comment.
Iran's oil sales to India have been fraught with payment
problems in the past 13 months after a clearing mechanism was
scrapped and Indian refiners have sought alternative supplies.
STEPPING UP EXPORTS
"A suitable mechanism has been found out. All the payment
not being paid by India last year has been paid ... This was the
proposal by India and we accepted it," said Nabizadeh, adding
both sides were "satisfied" with 45 percent payment in rupees.
He said the two countries will find a mechanism for payment
of the remaining 55 percent. The rupee is not fully convertible
which means trade and payments face restrictions from the Indian
central bank.
India has been paying for its daily imports of
350,000-400,000 barrels from Iran through Turkey's Halkbank
since July last year. It buys 12 percent of its oil needs from
the Islamic nation, worth about $11 billion annually.
Nabizadeh said Iran will not offer a discount on crude sales
to Indian refiners. "Oil prices are an international issue...
The price of oil is based on a formula," he said, adding demand
from Indian customers was normal.
Last month, Reuters reported that India would pay for some
of its oil imports in rupees via an Indian bank, resorting to
the restricted currency after more than a year of payment
problems following fresh, tougher U.S. sanctions.
Iran is looking at boosting its imports from India to
utilise a part of the rupee amount. Its annual imports are much
smaller than the oil trade at around $2.7 billion according to
latest figures from the commerce ministry.
India will send a delegation to Iran this month to explore
boosting exports to smooth use of the restricted rupee currency.
Nabizadeh said Indian companies could look at investing in
projects in Iran such as developing gas-to-liquid plants,
mining, building roads and railways infrastructure and
developing oil and gas fields.
He also said for India, there was potential to boost exports
of iron, steel, machinery, equipment, agricultural products like
rice, and minerals.
Iran has given to end-March for an Indian consortium headed
by Oil and Natural Gas Corp's overseas investment arm
to sign a deal for the development of Farzad B gas field, he
said.
