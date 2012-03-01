* Mechanism to settle payments only to Indian exporters
* Indian oil buyers await tax waiver before using rupee
* India says not going along with U.S., EU sanctions
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, March 1 India's exporters have
begun receiving the first rupee payments from Iran, Indian
government and trade sources said on Thursday, kicking off a
mechanism to skirt Western sanctions which have made doing
business with Tehran tougher.
About $3 billion in Iranian import arrears have accumulated
since December 2010 when a previous payment conduit was closed
under pressure from Washington, which is using sanctions to try
to stop Tehran's contentious nuclear programme.
Payments to Indian exporters are being remitted through
Iran's Bank Parsian which has opened an account with India's UCO
bank, the sources said. Bank Parsian is among private Iranian
banks that are free from sanctions against Iran's state-owned
banks.
The agreement came after meetings between a visiting Iranian
delegation and officials from India's finance and banking
sectors over the past two days.
"Payments (to Indian exporters) have started coming very
recently through Bank Parsian's account with UCO bank," said M.
Rafeeque Ahmed, president of the Federation of Indian Export
Organisations, the top exporters' body, told Reuters.
"Whatever has been stuck in the pipeline, that will be
cleared."
Ahmed is taking part in government negotiations to find a
solution to the payment problems that have hit trade between the
two countries after U.S. sanctions on dollar deals. His
organisation is a quasi-government body set up by the trade
ministry.
Two government sources said the conduit through Bank Parsian
and UCO bank was only to settle payments for Indian exports to
Iran.
Indian oil importers have been paying for around $11 billion
a year of crude since the middle of 2011 through Turkey's
Halkbank, but this route would have been expensive
for Iranian importers given sharp falls in the rial.
India was Tehran's second-biggest crude oil customer last
year after China. Iranian oil accounts for about 12 percent of
its needs.
Most of the Iranian arrears are for imports of iron and
steel ($623 million), chemicals ($453 million) and cereals ($419
million), machinery ($143 million) and pharmaceuticals ($87
million).
Indian rice suppliers have also reported defaults by Iranian
buyers and have said they are owed at least $144 million.
With payments for oil through Halkbank now looking
vulnerable to fresh sanctions, India and Iran have agreed to
settle 45 percent of this trade in rupees and boost exports to
narrow their trade gap. Oil buyers are waiting for tax issues to
be cleared up before they use the mechanism.
India abides by United Nations sanctions on Iran, but has
refused to go along with new financial measures imposed by the
United States and European Union that aim to punish Iran for its
nuclear ambitions.
India has pushed back the visit of a delegation to Iran to
March 10-14 from this month to explore boosting exports. Ahmed
will be part of that team.
