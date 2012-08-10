* MRPL may get 2-3 cargoes of Iran oil in Aug
* MRPL booked Indian vessel with Mercator -shipping source
* Vessel has local insurance cover, source says
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Aug 10 India's Mangalore Refinery and
Petrochemicals Ltd. may lift about 2 million barrels
of crude from Iran in August, it said, and a shipping source
said the company has booked its first vessel with local
insurance cover to transport the oil.
MRPL imported one cargo of around 660,000 barrels from Iran
in July. The August figure is still just a little over half of
the 3.7 million barrels India's top buyer of Iranian oil used to
import on average every month in the fiscal year that ended on
March 31.
India, like all other major Asian buyers of Iranian oil, is
working around an European Union embargo that bars underwriters
from providing insurance to ships carrying it. The EU ban that
came into effect from July 1, combined with U.S. sanctions, has
halved the Islamic Republic's exports.
India, the second-biggest customer for Iranian crude after
China, is keeping oil from the OPEC member flowing in by asking
Iran to take on all the risk. It is also asking Indian state-run
insurers to provide cover to locally owned ships.
Neither approach has been entirely successful yet because
the cover for local ships is limited at just $100 million, while
Iran does not have enough tankers that can use Indian ports,
reducing MRPL's ability to continue with steady shipments.
"This month, I will be getting two to three cargoes," MRPL
Managing Director P. P. Upadhya told Reuters on Friday.
Japan, the only other main consumer which has agreed to
provide federal insurance on ships carrying Iranian oil, is
providing cover of up to $7.6 billion.
Upadhya said MRPL's imports from Iran could rise once its
single point mooring (SPM) is commissioned later this month or
early September, enabling it to import oil in bigger vessels.
MRPL, which bought around a third of India's total 362,000
barrels per day (bpd) from Iran last fiscal year, had already
cut import plans for this year by 20 percent to 100,000 bpd to
help New Delhi secure a waiver from U.S. sanctions on Iran's
nuclear programme.
CUTTING IMPORTS
The sanctions are aimed at cutting Iran's oil revenues and
forcing it to curb a nuclear programme the West believes will be
used to develop weapons, which Iran denies.
MRPL has already received 93,000 tonnes, or about 680,000
barrels, for August in an Iranian vessel Gardenia, Upadhya said.
In July, MRPL received only a fifth of an initially planned
3.3 million barrels of oil from Iran, importing the crude in the
Iranian suezmax tanker Magnolia as domestic shippers were not
willing to make the journey with reduced insurance cover.
Only Mercator Ltd offered its Omvati Prem aframax
in a shipping ministry tender seeking vessels to import Iranian
oil for MRPL. The ship was built in 1994, according to the
company's website. It is scheduled to lift a cargo on Aug. 15,
the first to do so using the limited Indian cover.
"I may ask Mercator to lift one more cargo for us this
month," Upadhya said.
"Omvati Prem is the only vessel that Mercator can provide as
it is open and is availing insurance from United India Insurance
for Iran voyage," said a shipping source with knowledge of the
deal who added that MRPL had booked the vessel.
State-run United India Insurance Co is providing $50 million
each per voyage against pollution and personal injury claims,
also known as protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance, and for
hull and machinery to protect ships against physical damage.
The cover is re-insured by General Insurance Co.