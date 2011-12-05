(Adds details, background)
DOHA, DEC 5 - India sees no impediments to importing
Iranian oil despite a new wave of sanctions imposed by the West,
Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said on Monday.
"As long as there are no sanctions on oil as such, other
problems can be managed," he told reporters on the sidelines of
the World Petroleum Congress.
"There are some practical problems in making payments but we
have managed to surmount those problems."
Iran is India's second-biggest oil supplier after Saudi
Arabia and exports total about $12 billion a year, meeting about
12 percent of India's import needs.
India and Iran have been struggling to find a permanent
mechanism to settle their bilateral trade, especially since
December when India's central bank scrapped a clearing house
mechanism -- a move welcomed by the United States which is
trying to isolate the Islamic Republic over its nuclear
programme.
The U.S., Britain and Canada announced new measures against
Iran's energy and financial sectors last month and France
proposed "unprecedented" new sanctions, including freezing the
assets of its central bank and suspending purchases of its oil.
Meanwhile, the European Union last week added 180 people and
entities to its Iran sanctions list and laid out plans for a
possible embargo of Iranian oil.
Reddy declined to comment on whether India would buy more
Iranian oil if the European Union bans imports, or whether India
was in talks with Saudi Arabia about fall back supplies if Iran
crude stops coming, saying both were "hypothetical" situations.
"There is no embargo on oil as such," Reddy said. "Given
otherwise, we will ensure other supply lines. But in respect of
oil supply from Iran I see no problem."
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Writing by Amran Abocar)