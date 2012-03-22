NEW DELHI, March 22 India imported about seven
percent less Iranian oil last month, its first month-on-month
cut since the United States urged consumers to rein in purchases
from the Islamic nation, and shipments will fall rapidly from
April when new contracts begin.
The south Asian nation imported about 453,000 barrels per
day (bpd) from Iran in February compared with 487,000 bpd in
January, tanker discharge data available to Reuters showed.
India's imports of Iranian oil could decline over 20 percent
in the next fiscal year from April 1 as state refiners plan to
reduce the size of their term deals and have supplies from
alternative sources to make up the shortfall.
From a year ago, oil imports from Iran jumped 63 percent in
February, the data showed, but overall purchases will be under
340,000 bpd in the current fiscal year, Foreign Secretary Ranjan
Mathai said on Wednesday, lower than estimates in July 2011 of
about 380,000 bpd.
"The volumes were higher in January as India was looking to
raise volumes ahead of sanctions and also because of a price
dispute between Iran and China, Iran diverted volumes to India,"
said Robin Mills, head of consulting at Manaar Energy.
China cut monthly imports from sanctions-hit Iran by 14
percent in January and by 41 percent in February as its top
refiner Sinopec Corp decided in December to chop
purchases in an attempt to force Iranians to back off from the
tougher terms they had proposed for the 2012 contract.
India used to buy 12 percent of its oil needs from the
Islamic republic, worth about $11 billion annually, making Iran
its No. 2 supplier after Saudi Arabia.
But Iraq could emerge as the second-biggest supplier as
sanctions aimed at curbing Iran's crude revenues and tempering
its nuclear ambitions take their toll.
For a table on India's country-wise imports, see
Indian refiners are also buying up Iranian crude ahead of
end-June when the tighter sanctions come into effect, making
payments, insurance and supplies more uncertain.
"The (Indian) companies are trying to book inventory gains
by raising purchases now as they expect crude oil prices will
rise sharply by end of this month," said an industry source,
adding the refiners are gradually building stocks.
A trade source said imports were also up due to refining
capacity expansion.
"The shipments in January and February were high as Essar
Oil is now operating at higher capacity and HPCL also slightly
raised its import contract for the last fiscal," said an Asian
trader.
"These volumes (from Iran) could decline further from April
but India will still be taking Iranian oil," Mills said.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)