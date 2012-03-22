NEW DELHI, March 22 India imported about seven percent less Iranian oil last month, its first month-on-month cut since the United States urged consumers to rein in purchases from the Islamic nation, and shipments will fall rapidly from April when new contracts begin.

The south Asian nation imported about 453,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Iran in February compared with 487,000 bpd in January, tanker discharge data available to Reuters showed.

India's imports of Iranian oil could decline over 20 percent in the next fiscal year from April 1 as state refiners plan to reduce the size of their term deals and have supplies from alternative sources to make up the shortfall.

From a year ago, oil imports from Iran jumped 63 percent in February, the data showed, but overall purchases will be under 340,000 bpd in the current fiscal year, Foreign Secretary Ranjan Mathai said on Wednesday, lower than estimates in July 2011 of about 380,000 bpd.

"The volumes were higher in January as India was looking to raise volumes ahead of sanctions and also because of a price dispute between Iran and China, Iran diverted volumes to India," said Robin Mills, head of consulting at Manaar Energy.

China cut monthly imports from sanctions-hit Iran by 14 percent in January and by 41 percent in February as its top refiner Sinopec Corp decided in December to chop purchases in an attempt to force Iranians to back off from the tougher terms they had proposed for the 2012 contract.

India used to buy 12 percent of its oil needs from the Islamic republic, worth about $11 billion annually, making Iran its No. 2 supplier after Saudi Arabia.

But Iraq could emerge as the second-biggest supplier as sanctions aimed at curbing Iran's crude revenues and tempering its nuclear ambitions take their toll.

Indian refiners are also buying up Iranian crude ahead of end-June when the tighter sanctions come into effect, making payments, insurance and supplies more uncertain.

"The (Indian) companies are trying to book inventory gains by raising purchases now as they expect crude oil prices will rise sharply by end of this month," said an industry source, adding the refiners are gradually building stocks.

A trade source said imports were also up due to refining capacity expansion.

"The shipments in January and February were high as Essar Oil is now operating at higher capacity and HPCL also slightly raised its import contract for the last fiscal," said an Asian trader.

"These volumes (from Iran) could decline further from April but India will still be taking Iranian oil," Mills said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)