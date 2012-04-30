* Iran continued to be second biggest oil supplier
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, April 30 India shipped in about 10
percent less oil from Iran in March from the previous month,
Reuters data showed, its second straight cut since the United
States urged consumers to rein in purchases to pressure Tehran
over its nuclear programme.
India's imports from Iran were up a hefty 89 percent in the
month from a year ago, however, contrary to deep cuts effected
by China and Korea, as refiners made up annual term purchases
that were disrupted last year by payment problems.
India imported about 409,100 barrels per day (bpd) from Iran
last month, compared with 453,400 bpd in February and 217,800
bpd in March last year, tanker discharge data available to
Reuters showed.
In the first quarter, India' crude imports from Iran rose
about 58 percent to about 450,000 bpd, the data showed, putting
them ahead of China as Tehran's biggest customer, as domestic
refiners honoured commitments under April-March deals.
An expansion of refining capacity has also been a factor in
increased imports, a trade source said.
From April, India's Iranian oil imports will fall sharply
when new reduced annual deals begin. China's and Korea's annual
oil import deals with Iran start from January.
The United States and Europe are trying to encourage Iran's
oil clients to cut purchases in order to squeeze revenues that
Iran makes from its oil exports as they want to force it to halt
a nuclear programme they fear will be used to make weapons.
Tehran says the programme is for power generation.
Indian Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said recently the
country was importing 280,000 bpd from Iran and had
"substantially" reduced imports from Tehran.
India used to buy 12 percent of its oil needs from the
Islamic republic, worth about $11 billion annually, making Iran
its No. 2 supplier after Saudi Arabia. In the first quarter
Iran continued to be India's second biggest supplier of oil.
The country's refining base increased in the last fiscal
year as companies built new plants and raised capacity ahead of
a March 31 deadline to take advantage of tax benefits.
Essar Oil had significantly raised purchases from
Iran in the Jan-March quarter as its Vadinar refinery was
operating at a higher capacity.
The refiner has a deal to buy 100,000 bpd in the current
fiscal year from Iran but it plans to lift 15 percent less from
Tehran after the New Delhi government privately asked refiners
to cut by at least 15 percent.
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd --
Iran's biggest Indian client -- has also raised its southern
India-based plant's capacity to 300,000 bpd.
The refinery was Iran's biggest Indian oil client last
fiscal year and had a deal to buy 142,000 bpd but MRPL's
contract for the current fiscal year has been reduced to
80,000-100,000 bpd.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)