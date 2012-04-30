April 30 India imported about 10 percent less oil from Iran in March, its second straight month-on-month cut since the United States urged consumers to rein in purchases from the Islamic nation. For a story please click on India's oil imports from Iran will fall sharply from this month when shipments under new, reduced, annual deals begin. Following are India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information available to Reuters. Volumes are in '000 barrels per day (bpd). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ March Feb March %chg %chg Jan-March Jan-March %chg Country 2012 2012 2011 yr/yr mth/mth 2012 2011 qtr/qtr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LATAM Brazil 99.2 141.0 101.7 -2.5 -29.7 122.6 70.2 74.8 Colombia 0.0 0.0 32.7 -100.0 0.0 0.0 11.3 -100.0 Mexico 129.0 64.5 62.4 106.7 100.0 85.9 64.5 33.2 Venezuela 343.1 145.1 138.5 147.8 136.4 236.4 180.1 31.3 TOTAL 571.3 350.6 335.7 70.4 62.9 444.9 326.0 36.5 ASIA Brunei 43.6 0.0 57.0 -23.6 0.0 27.1 36.5 -25.8 Malaysia 37.6 61.4 52.0 -27.7 -38.8 50.4 56.1 -10.2 Australia 18.5 0.0 38.9 -52.3 0.0 13.1 21.3 -38.7 TOTAL 99.7 61.4 147.9 -32.6 62.2 90.6 114.0 -20.5 MIDDLE EAST Neutral Zone 181.6 80.0 132.8 36.7 126.8 149.6 113.2 32.1 Oman 25.6 35.2 138.2 -81.5 -27.3 19.9 174.8 -88.6 Iran 409.1 453.4 217.8 87.8 -9.8 449.6 285.0 57.7 Iraq 286.4 424.2 587.5 -51.3 -32.5 447.8 489.2 -8.5 Qatar 133.9 83.8 121.3 10.4 59.6 127.7 80.1 59.3 Kuwait 287.1 381.7 137.1 109.5 -24.8 333.1 222.9 49.4 S.Arabia 708.6 580.2 529.4 33.9 22.1 645.0 488.2 32.1 UAE 248.9 196.1 283.1 -12.1 26.9 247.8 272.8 -9.2 Dubai 32.3 16.5 15.5 108.1 96.2 35.0 5.4 554.4 Yemen 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 20.6 33.3 -38.2 TOTAL 2313.4 2251.2 2162.7 7.0 2.8 2476.1 2164.9 14.4 EUROPE Albania 4.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 TOTAL 4.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 41.1 97.6 33.2 23.9 -57.8 51.9 11.4 353.4 TOTAL 41.1 97.6 33.2 23.9 -57.8 51.9 11.4 353.4 AFRICA Nigeria 336.9 348.5 426.9 -21.1 -3.3 294.3 263.7 11.6 Angola 259.2 170.3 189.3 36.9 52.2 142.6 152.9 -6.8 Ivory coast 0.0 21.8 0.0 0.0 -100.0 6.9 0.0 0.0 Cameroon 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 6.8 0.0 0.0 Congo 21.2 22.6 0.0 0.0 -6.5 22.0 6.0 266.1 Egypt 35.5 20.7 35.3 0.6 71.4 30.4 31.6 -3.9 Gabon 32.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 11.1 0.0 0.0 Eq Guinea 33.9 0.0 32.0 6.0 0.0 18.7 33.1 -43.4 Algeria 62.4 21.4 31.3 99.4 191.9 28.1 21.2 32.7 Sudan 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 7.0 14.7 -52.5 TOTAL 801.8 605.3 714.9 12.2 32.5 567.9 552.0 2.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 3831.7 3366.1 3394.0 12.9 13.8 3632.9 3168.3 14.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into bpd using a conversion factor 7.3 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Compiled by Annie Banerji)