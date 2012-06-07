June 7 India's crude oil imports from Iran declined by about 38 percent in May from a year ago a second month of steep cuts as they switch suppliers to cushion the impact of new U.S. sanctions on Tehran over its disputed nuclear programme. India is discussing with Washington an exemption from the sanctions, which focus on banking, a source said last month. The United States has granted a waiver to Japan and some European countries after "substantial" reductions in their imports. For a story see: Following are India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information seen by Reuters. Volumes are in '000 barrels per day (bpd). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ May April May %chg %chg Jan-May Jan-May %chg Country 2012 2012 2011 yr/yr mth/mth 2012 2011 qtr/qtr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LATAM Brazil 89.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 91.6 55.6 64.6 Colombia 36.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 7.4 19.9 -62.6 Mexico 166.8 64.7 57.0 192.7 157.9 98.2 63.0 55.9 Venezuela 270.9 177.5 136.8 98.0 52.6 231.8 181.0 28.1 TOTAL 563.2 242.2 193.8 190.6 132.5 429.0 319.5 34.3 ASIA Brunei 18.3 29.0 0.0 0.0 -36.9 25.7 28.9 -11.2 Malaysia 53.8 43.4 53.9 -0.2 24.1 49.7 51.6 -3.6 Australia 0.0 0.0 19.8 -100.0 0.0 7.8 16.8 -53.3 TOTAL 72.2 72.4 73.7 -2.1 -0.4 83.2 97.3 -14.4 MIDDLE EAST Neutral Zone 163.3 167.0 205.3 -20.5 -2.2 155.8 113.0 37.9 Oman 0.0 0.0 172.4 -100.0 0.0 11.9 166.2 -92.8 Iran 243.3 269.4 394.2 -38.3 -9.7 372.0 340.0 9.4 Iraq 491.2 634.9 471.9 4.1 -22.6 493.6 469.7 5.1 Qatar 178.2 117.2 151.2 17.9 52.1 135.9 95.0 43.1 Kuwait 164.1 321.0 303.3 -45.9 -48.9 296.3 252.7 17.2 S.Arabia 583.0 547.7 472.6 23.4 6.5 613.1 496.2 23.6 UAE 213.0 440.7 197.3 8.0 -51.7 278.8 254.8 9.4 Dubai 0.0 0.0 15.5 -100 0.0 21.0 6.4 228.7 Yemen 20.7 68.3 0.0 0.0 -69.8 30.0 19.8 51.4 TOTAL 2056.8 2566.1 2383.8 -13.7 -19.9 2408.4 2213.7 8.8 EUROPE Albania 0.0 5.2 0.0 0.0 -100.0 1.9 0.0 0.0 TOTAL 0.0 5.2 0.0 0.0 -100.0 1.9 0.0 0.0 C.I.S Azerbaijan 19.8 22.1 0.0 0.0 -10.3 39.5 13.3 196.7 Russia 34.9 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 7.1 0.0 0.0 TOTAL 54.7 22.1 0.0 0.0 147.5 46.6 13.3 250.2 AFRICA Nigeria 331.3 354.4 212.6 55.8 -6.5 313.7 289.5 8.4 Angola 124.4 127.2 62.2 100.2 -2.2 135.8 167.4 -18.9 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.2 0.0 0.0 Cameroon 41.4 20.8 30.4 36.3 98.9 16.6 10.3 61.5 Congo 30.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 19.4 3.6 442.7 Egypt 70.9 73.5 35.3 100.8 -3.5 47.2 41.3 14.1 Gabon 76.9 12.5 0.0 0.0 513.8 24.8 0.0 0.0 Eq Guinea 0.0 23.2 0.0 0.0 -100.0 15.8 32.9 -52.0 Algeria 0.0 31.3 52.7 -100.0 -100.0 23.0 32.9 -30.2 Libya 62.6 62.7 0.0 0.0 -0.2 25.1 17.2 46.0 Sudan 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.2 8.8 -52.2 TOTAL 738.2 705.6 393.3 87.7 4.6 629.8 603.9 4.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3485.1 3613.6 3044.6 14.5 -3.6 3598.9 3247.7 10.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into bpd using a conversion factor 7.3 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Compiled by Annie Banerji; Editing by Alex Richardson)