March 22 India imported about seven percent less Iranian oil last month, its first month-on-month cut since the United States urged consumers to rein in purchases from the Islamic nation, and shipments will fall rapidly from April. Following are India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information gathered from sources. Volumes are in '000 bpd. Total may not tally as numbers have been rounded off. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- R egion/ Dec Jan Feb Jan Feb %chg %chg %chg %chg Country 2011 2012 2012 2011 2011 Jan/Dec Feb/Jan Jan/Jan Feb/Feb --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 0 129 141 102 0 -- 9.3 -27.7 -- Colombia 32 0 0 0 0 -100 0 -- -- Mexico 31 63 65 63 69 100 2.9 0.1 -6.3 Venezuela 209 215 145 207 196 2.8 -32.5 3.9 -26.1 TOTAL 272 407 351 372 265 49.3 -13.8 9.5 32.2 A sia Brunei 19 36 0 49 0 84.2 -100 -26.7 0 Malaysia 57 53 61 47 71 -6.8 16 13 -13.4 Australia 0 20 0 23 -- -- -100 -13.9 0 TOTAL 76 109 61 119 71 42.5 -43.5 -8.6 -13.4 Middle East Neutral Zone 139 183 80 130 73 31.5 -56.2 40.4 10 Oman 33 0 35 174 216 -100 -- -100 -83.8 Iran 371 487 453 359 278 31.2 -6.8 35.7 63.1 Iraq 476 631 424 491 379 32.8 -32.8 28.7 12 Qatar 117 162 84 63 54 39.2 -48.4 159.3 55.4 Kuwait 303 334 382 252 285 10.1 14.4 32.2 33.8 S.Arabia 417 642 580 371 572 54 -9.6 72.8 1.4 UAE 219 295 196 258 277 34.5 -33.5 14.2 -29.3 Dubai 32 55 16 0 0 73.4 -70.1 -- -- Yemen 19 60 0 30 74 216.2 -100 101.8 -100 TOTAL 2125 2849 2251 2128 2208 34.1 -21 33.9 1.9 C . I . S . Azerbaijan 0 20 98 0 0 -- 392.4 -- -- TOTAL 0 20 98 0 0 -- 392.4 -- -- Africa Nigeria 267 201 349 191 164 -24.7 73.4 5.4 112.9 Angola 297 0 170 151 114 -100 -- -100 49.1 Ivory coast 19 0 22 0 0 -100 -- -- -- Congo 20 22 23 17 0 9.1 1.9 27.4 -- Egypt 89 34 21 19 42 -61.5 -39.7 82.3 -50.3 Sudan 0 20 0 21 24 -- -100 -3.3 -100 Eq Guinea 32 21 0 0 71 -35.3 -100 -- -100 Algeria 0 0 21 0 33 -- -- -- -35.9 Libya 0 0 0 34 55 -- -- -100 -100 TOTAL 725 299 605 434 502 -58.8 102.4 -31.1 20.5 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3199 3684 3366 3052 3047 15.1 -8.6 20.7 10.5 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Compiled by Annie Banerji)