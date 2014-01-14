NEW DELHI Jan 14 India may cut Iranian oil
imports by 15 percent in 2014/15 from the current fiscal year's
target, if western sanctions on Iran are not eased and the
situation remains the same, a senior oil ministry official said
on Tuesday.
India, Iran's second-biggest customer after China, may
import 180,000-185,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil in
2014/15 fiscal year beginning in April, and would be able to
import close to the targeted 220,000 bpd in the current fiscal
year, R.K. Singh told reporters.
Tough U.S. and EU sanctions have slashed exports from the
OPEC member by more than half to about 1 million barrels per day
(bpd), costing it as much as $80 billion in lost revenue since
early 2012, according to White House estimates.
Even though a breakthrough accord was reached in November
between world powers and Tehran over its disputed nuclear
programme, tough work lies ahead in moving on from the initial
deal.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)