* Third straight month of cuts in Iranian imports
* MRPL's June oil imports jump nearly 40 pct from year ago
* India's July oil imports from Iran seen at 300,650 bpd
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, July 6 India's oil imports from Iran
fell 18.2 percent in June from a year earlier in a third
straight monthly decline, although the pace slowed as refiners
built stocks ahead of Western sanctions against Tehran's nuclear
programme that took effect by July.
The sanctions are designed to restrict the flow of funds to
Iran because the West believes the Islamic Republic is trying to
build nuclear weapons, but Tehran says its nuclear program is
for civilian purposes.
India, one of the biggest buyers of crude from OPEC's second
largest producer, last month secured a waiver from U.S.
sanctions by reducing imports by more than 20 percent.
In June, refiners imported about 346,600 barrels per day
(bpd) of Iranian oil, up 42.5 percent from May, tanker discharge
data made available to Reuters showed.
Monthly imports from Iran may fall 13 percent to 300,650 bpd
in July, when the OPEC member's daily oil exports could decline
to a maximum of 1.1 million bpd, about half of the 2011 average,
industry sources told Reuters.
In April and May India imported about 40 percent less oil
from Iran than in corresponding period a year earlier.
IRAN PUSHED TO FIFTH POSITION
Energy-hungry India, which imports about 80 percent of its
oil needs, has allowed state refiners to buy oil using Iranian
ships and insurance cover to lock in supplies from its third
biggest source for a period of six months.
Falling imports have pushed Iran down to fifth position in
the list of India's biggest crude oil suppliers in the second
quarter, compared with the third position it enjoyed a year ago
and second in the first quarter of 2011.
In the January-June period, India's oil imports from Iran
rose 4 percent to 367,800 bpd form a year ago, the data showed.
Refiners are expected to cut volumes by more than 20 percent
under the term deals they started inking on April 1, according
to Reuters' calculations, while the government says it aims for
imports to be down 11 percent from 2011/12, to about 310,000
bpd.
India is making up for the shortfall in Iranian cargoes by
raising imports from the world's largest exporter, Saudi Arabia,
and fellow OPEC member Iraq, which emerged as the second biggest
oil supplier to New Delhi, replacing Tehran.
The 12-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) pumped 31.63 million bpd in June, almost steady
with May, a Reuters survey of sources at oil companies, OPEC
officials and analysts found.
India's overall oil imports in the January-June period rose
about 11.7 percent from a year ago to 3.6 million bpd as the
country expanded its refining capacity.
MRPL TOP CLIENT
State-run Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
was the biggest Indian client of Iran in June,
shipping in 160,000 bpd, a jump of more than 270 percent from
May and about 40 percent from a year ago.
June volumes are higher as MRPL took delayed delivery of its
cargoes scheduled for May, when its refinery was shut.
MRPL's annual imports from Iran between January and June
declined about 38 percent to 93,800 bpd.
In the January-June period, Essar Oil was the top
Indian client of Tehran, buying 126,900 bpd of oil, nearly 25
percent more than a year ago.
Essar, which raised Iranian imports in the January-March
period to stock up and meet last fiscal year's commitments,
bought about 116,300 bpd in June, a significant rise from about
33,000 bpd in May.
The private refiner is expected to raise monthly purchases
by about 8 percent to 125,800 bpd in July, an industry source
said on Thursday.
State-run Hindustan Petroleum, which was the biggest Indian
importer of Iranian oil in May, bought about 70,300 bpd in June,
down 29 percent from May. June volumes are, however, 3.2 percent
more than a year ago.
Essar has renewed its annual deal of 100,000 bpd with Iran
for this fiscal year starting April 1 but aims to lift 15
percent less oil, while MRPL has cut the size of its deal to
100,000 bpd versus 142,000 bpd in 2011/12.
HPCL aims to buy 60,000 bpd oil from Iran compared with
70,000 bpd in 2011/12.
Indian Oil Corp, the country's biggest refiner, did
not ship in Iranian oil in June.
Bharat Petroleum, which recently settled its
backlog of payment to Iran using rupees through India's UCO Bank
, last received an oil cargo from Tehran in
January.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)