July 6 India's oil imports from Iran fell 18.2 percent in June from a year earlier in a third straight monthly decline but the pace slowed as refiners built stocks ahead of Western sanctions against Tehran's nuclear programme taking effect by July. India, one of Iran's biggest crude buyers, last month secured a waiver from U.S. sanctions, which target cutitng Tehran's oil revenue, by reducing imports by over 20 percent. For a story, see Here are India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information seen by Reuters. Volumes are in '000 barrels per day (bpd). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ June May June %chg %chg Jan-June Jan-June %chg Country 2012 2011 2012 yr/yr mth/mth 2012 2011 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LATAM Brazil 173.8 89.2 64.7 168.6 94.9 105.2 57.1 84.0 Colombia 36.3 36.4 0.0 -- -0.3 12.2 16.6 -26.5 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 0.0 -- Mexico 0.0 166.8 0.0 -- -100.0 82.0 52.6 56.0 Venezuela 348.7 270.9 70.3 395.9 28.8 251.1 162.6 54.4 TOTAL 558.9 563.2 135.1 313.8 -0.8 450.4 288.9 55.9 ASIA Brunei 37.3 18.3 39.2 -4.7 103.8 27.6 30.6 -9.9 Malaysia 38.1 53.8 74.7 -49.0 -29.3 47.8 55.4 -13.7 Australia 0.0 0.0 20.4 -100.0 -- 6.5 17.4 -62.4 TOTAL 75.4 72.2 134.3 -43.9 4.5 81.9 103.4 -20.8 MEAST Neutral Zone 182.4 163.3 142.4 28.2 11.7 160.2 117.9 35.9 Oman 38.8 0.0 0.0 -- -- 16.3 138.7 -88.2 Iran 346.6 243.3 423.9 -18.2 42.5 367.8 353.9 3.9 Iraq 308.3 491.2 462.3 -33.3 -37.2 463.0 468.5 -1.2 Qatar 160.3 178.2 160.8 -0.4 -10.1 139.9 105.9 32.1 Kuwait 323.4 164.1 194.9 65.9 97.1 300.7 243.2 23.7 S Arabia 463.3 583.0 470.6 -1.6 -20.5 588.4 491.9 19.6 UAE 223.2 213.0 253.8 -12.1 4.8 269.6 254.6 5.9 Dubai 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 17.5 5.3 229.0 Yemen 0.0 20.7 20.0 -100.0 -100.0 25.1 19.8 26.3 TOTAL 2046.3 2056.8 2128.7 -3.9 -0.5 2348.7 2199.6 6.8 EUROPE Albenia 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 1.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 1.6 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 55.3 19.8 0.0 -- 178.8 42.1 11.1 279.2 Russia 0.0 34.9 0.0 -- -100.0 5.9 0.0 -- TOTAL 55.3 54.7 0.0 -- 1.1 48.0 11.1 332.7 AFRICA Nigeria 263.6 331.3 187.9 40.3 -20.4 305.5 272.7 12.0 Angola 233.9 124.4 215.6 8.5 88.0 152.0 175.4 -13.3 Ivory Coast 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 3.5 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 41.4 0.0 -- -100.0 13.9 8.6 61.6 Congo 31.8 30.7 0.0 -- 3.5 21.5 3.0 618.8 Egypt 36.7 70.9 56.7 -35.2 -48.2 45.5 43.9 3.6 Gabon 23.5 76.9 0.0 -- -69.4 24.6 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 3.5 7.3 -52.2 Eq Guinea 51.2 0.0 32.1 59.3 -- 21.6 32.7 -34.0 Algeria 0.0 0.0 34.1 -100.0 -- 19.2 33.1 -42.0 Libya 34.1 62.6 0.0 -- -45.4 26.6 14.4 85.3 TOTAL 674.8 738.2 526.3 28.2 -8.6 637.2 591.1 7.8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3410.7 3485.1 2924.4 16.6 -2.1 3567.9 3194.1 11.7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into bpd using a conversion factor 7.3 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)