NEW DELHI, March 25 India's oil imports from Iran fell about 9.6 percent in February from January to about 259,000 barrels per day (bpd), while shipments in the first 11 months of the contract year declined 24 percent, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters shows. Oil imports from Iran in February declined nearly 43 percent from about 453,400 bpd a year ago, the data showed. For a story, see: The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Feb Jan %chg Feb %chg Jan-Feb Jan-Feb %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 15.96 54.79 -70.86 140.97 -88.67 36.36 134.77 -73.02 Colombia 53.35 137.25 -61.13 0.00 -- 97.43 0.00 -- Ecuador 0.00 26.11 -100.00 0.00 -- 13.72 0.00 -- Mexico 104.90 129.65 -19.09 64.52 62.59 117.90 63.57 85.46 Venezuela 524.32 621.19 -15.59 145.12 261.31 575.22 181.26 217.34 TOTAL 698.53 968.99 -27.91 350.60 99.24 840.64 379.61 121.45 Asia Brunei 17.55 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 8.33 18.54 -55.09 Malaysia 85.43 62.42 36.87 61.44 39.04 73.34 57.06 28.54 Australia 17.34 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 8.23 10.26 -19.80 TOTAL 120.32 80.85 48.81 61.44 95.83 99.58 85.86 15.98 Middle East Neutral Zone 149.96 149.72 0.16 80.05 87.33 149.83 133.12 12.55 Oman 19.56 0.00 -- 35.15 -44.36 9.28 16.99 -45.37 Iran 258.93 286.36 -9.58 453.36 -42.89 273.34 470.54 -41.91 Iraq 396.77 566.27 -29.93 424.25 -6.48 485.83 531.24 -8.55 Qatar 147.26 67.99 116.58 83.85 75.62 105.61 124.46 -15.14 Kuwait 373.27 482.62 -22.66 381.66 -2.20 430.72 356.86 20.70 S Arabia 744.02 685.19 8.59 580.25 28.22 713.11 612.06 16.51 UAE 288.00 262.99 9.51 196.13 46.84 274.86 247.27 11.16 Dubai 0.00 0.00 -- 16.48 -100.00 0.00 36.43 -100.00 Yemen 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 0.00 31.18 -100.00 TOTAL 2377.76 2501.14 -4.93 2251.18 5.62 2442.59 2560.15 -4.59 C.I.S Azerbaijan 35.37 65.43 -45.94 97.57 -63.75 51.16 57.40 -10.86 TOTAL 35.37 65.43 -45.94 97.57 -63.75 51.16 57.40 -10.86 Africa Nigeria 366.69 227.60 61.11 348.50 5.22 293.61 272.31 7.82 Angola 232.30 98.10 136.81 170.28 36.42 161.79 82.30 96.58 Ivory Coast 0.00 0.00 -- 21.78 -100.00 0.00 10.53 -100.00 Congo 0.00 0.00 -- 22.61 -100.00 0.00 22.40 -100.00 Chad 18.32 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 8.69 0.00 -- Egypt 39.38 17.80 121.19 20.72 90.07 28.04 27.76 1.01 Gabon 16.26 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 7.71 0.00 -- Ghana 0.00 31.35 -100.00 0.00 -- 16.47 0.00 -- Sudan 0.00 0.00 -- 0.00 -- 0.00 10.59 -100.00 Eq Guinea 85.32 83.17 2.59 0.00 -- 84.19 10.86 675.33 Algeria 0.00 0.00 -- 21.40 -100.00 0.00 10.34 -100.00 Libya 71.13 30.46 133.51 0.00 -- 49.76 0.00 -- TOTAL 829.39 488.48 69.79 605.28 37.03 650.27 447.08 45.45 Canada 0.00 10.34 -100.00 0.00 -- 5.43 0.00 -- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 4061.37 4115.24 -1.31 3366.07 20.66 4089.68 3530.10 15.85 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)