NEW DELHI, April 24 India's oil imports from Iran fell about 39 percent in March from February to about 178,000 barrels per day (bpd), while shipments for the year declined 26.5 percent, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Oil imports from Iran in March declined 56.4 percent from about 409,000 bpd a year ago, the data showed. For a story, see: The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker arrival information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Region/ March Feb %chg March %chg Jan-Mar Jan-Mar %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 32.5 16.0 103.7 99.2 -67.2 35.0 122.6 -71.4 Colombia 106.5 53.3 99.6 0.0 -- 100.6 0.0 -- Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.0 0.0 -- Mexico 62.5 104.9 -40.5 129.0 -51.6 98.8 85.9 15.1 Venezuela 463.8 524.3 -11.5 343.1 35.2 536.9 236.4 127.1 TOTAL 665.3 698.5 -4.8 571.3 16.5 780.2 444.9 75.4 Asia Brunei 16.6 17.5 -5.3 43.6 -61.9 11.2 27.1 -58.7 Malaysia 51.7 104.5 -50.5 37.6 37.5 71.8 50.4 42.4 Australia 18.5 17.3 6.7 18.5 -0.1 11.8 13.1 -10.0 TOTAL 86.8 139.4 -37.7 99.7 -12.9 94.8 90.6 4.7 Middle East Neutral Zone 71.0 150.0 -52.6 181.6 -60.9 122.7 149.6 -18.0 Oman 41.3 19.6 111.3 25.6 61.6 20.3 19.9 2.0 Iran 178.2 291.2 -38.8 409.1 -56.4 250.6 449.6 -44.3 Iraq 661.8 471.4 40.4 286.4 131.1 569.7 447.8 27.2 Qatar 33.2 147.3 -77.5 133.9 -75.2 80.7 127.7 -36.8 Kuwait 287.7 348.8 -17.5 287.1 0.2 373.9 333.1 12.2 S Arabia 622.4 769.5 -19.1 708.6 -12.2 683.4 645.0 6.0 UAE 321.0 286.7 12.0 248.9 29.0 290.3 247.8 17.2 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 32.3 -100.0 0.0 35.0 -100.0 Yemen 30.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.6 20.6 -48.5 TOTAL 2247.4 2484.5 -9.5 2313.4 -2.9 2402.2 2476.1 -3.0 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 4.4 -100.0 0.0 1.5 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 4.4 -100.0 0.0 1.5 -100.0 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 35.4 -100.0 41.1 -100.0 29.0 51.9 -44.0 TOTAL 0.0 35.4 -100.0 41.1 -100.0 29.0 51.9 -44.0 Africa Nigeria 142.0 366.7 -61.3 336.9 -57.9 241.4 294.3 -18.0 Angola 127.7 274.9 -53.6 259.2 -50.7 163.3 142.6 14.6 Ivory Coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.9 -100.0 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 20.0 -100.0 0.0 6.8 -100.0 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 21.2 -100.0 0.0 22.0 -100.0 Chad 0.0 54.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.9 0.0 -- Egypt 53.4 39.4 35.6 35.5 50.3 36.8 30.4 21.0 Gabon 0.0 16.3 -100.0 32.7 -100.0 5.1 11.1 -54.6 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.8 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.0 -100.0 Eq Guinea 32.5 85.3 -61.9 33.9 -4.2 66.4 18.7 254.7 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 62.4 -100.0 0.0 28.1 -100.0 Libya 31.7 71.1 -55.4 0.0 -- 43.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 387.3 908.1 -57.3 801.8 -51.7 584.2 567.9 2.9 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 0.0 -- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3386.8 4265.9 -20.6 3831.7 -11.6 3894.0 3632.9 7.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Data for the previous months has been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)