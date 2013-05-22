May 22 India's oil imports from Iran fell about 34.2 percent in April from March to about 117,3000 barrels per day (bpd), while shipments in the first four months of the year declined 46.3 percent, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters shows. Oil imports from Iran in April declined 56.5 percent from about 269,400 bpd a year ago, the data showed. For a story, see: The following table shows India's imports from various countries. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ April March %chg April %chg Jan-Apr Jan-Apr %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 22.2 32.5 -31.7 0.0 -- 31.8 92.2 -65.5 Colombia 84.9 106.5 -20.2 0.0 -- 96.7 0.0 -- Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.7 0.0 -- Mexico 207.1 62.5 231.6 64.7 220.2 125.9 80.6 56.1 Venezuela 499.9 463.8 7.8 177.5 181.6 527.6 221.8 137.9 TOTAL 814.1 665.3 22.4 242.2 236.1 788.7 394.6 99.9 Asia Brunei 18.7 16.6 12.4 29.0 -35.7 13.1 27.6 -52.6 Malaysia 81.7 51.7 58.0 43.4 88.3 74.3 48.7 52.6 Australia 0.0 18.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.8 9.8 -10.2 TOTAL 100.4 86.8 15.6 72.4 38.6 96.2 86.1 11.8 Middle East Neutral Zone 131.0 71.0 84.4 167.0 -21.5 124.8 153.9 -18.9 Oman 112.9 41.3 173.3 0.0 -- 43.5 15.0 190.3 Iran 117.3 178.2 -34.2 269.4 -56.5 217.3 404.9 -46.3 Iraq 531.8 661.8 -19.7 634.9 -16.2 560.2 494.2 13.4 Qatar 167.8 33.2 405.5 117.2 43.1 102.4 125.1 -18.1 Kuwait 455.8 287.7 58.4 321.0 42.0 394.3 330.1 19.5 S Arabia 810.3 622.4 30.2 547.7 48.0 715.1 620.8 15.2 UAE 197.7 321.0 -38.4 440.7 -55.1 267.2 295.6 -9.6 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 26.3 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 30.7 -100.0 68.3 -100.0 7.9 32.4 -75.5 Syria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 2524.5 2247.4 12.3 2566.1 -1.6 2432.8 2498.4 -2.6 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 5.2 -100.0 0.0 2.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 5.2 -100.0 0.0 2.4 -100.0 CIS Azerbaijan 33.3 0.0 -- 22.1 50.6 30.1 44.5 -32.3 TOTAL 33.3 0.0 -- 22.1 50.6 30.1 44.5 -32.3 Africa Nigeria 159.1 142.0 12.1 354.4 -55.1 220.8 309.2 -28.6 Angola 161.5 127.7 26.5 127.2 27.0 162.9 138.7 17.4 Ivory Coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.2 -100.0 Cameroon 23.6 0.0 -- 20.8 13.3 5.9 10.3 -42.6 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 16.5 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.7 0.0 -- Egypt 55.2 53.4 3.4 73.5 -24.9 41.4 41.1 0.7 Gabon 20.6 0.0 -- 12.5 64.9 9.0 11.5 -22.0 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.1 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.2 -100.0 Eq. Guinea 33.6 32.5 3.2 23.2 44.8 58.2 19.8 193.5 Algeria 22.6 0.0 -- 31.3 -27.7 5.7 28.9 -80.4 Libya 29.9 31.7 -5.7 62.7 -52.2 40.1 15.5 158.5 TOTAL 506.2 387.3 30.7 705.6 -28.3 564.7 602.1 -6.2 CANADA 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.7 0.0 -- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 3978.5 3386.8 17.5 3613.6 10.1 3915.1 3628.1 7.9 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)