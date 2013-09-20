NEW DELHI, Sept 20 India's oil imports from Iran declined 21 percent in August from a year ago to about 151,000 barrels per day (bpd). Iran shipments in the first eight months of the year declined 44 percent from the same period in 2012, tanker arrival data compiled by Reuters from trade sources showed. For a story, see: The following table shows India's imports from various countries according to tanker discharge information. Imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Aug July %Chg Aug %Chg Jan-Aug Jan-Aug %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 19.18 22.2 -13.6 120.0 -84.0 32.3 101.8 -68.3 Colombia 7.50 70.3 -89.3 70.3 -89.3 83.9 18.0 365.2 Ecuador 31.85 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.4 0.0 -- Mexico 132.09 62.5 111.4 0.0 -- 111.8 70.0 59.6 Venezuela 513.60 480.0 7.0 378.6 35.7 491.3 287.0 71.2 TOTAL 704.23 635.0 10.9 568.9 23.8 726.7 476.8 52.4 Asia Brunei 25.67 7.8 230.0 16.9 51.5 18.4 25.0 -26.4 Malaysia 30.64 46.8 -34.5 39.2 -21.8 61.3 38.3 59.9 Australia 0.00 13.8 -100.0 19.8 -100.0 6.1 14.2 -57.0 TOTAL 56.31 68.3 -17.6 75.9 -25.8 85.8 77.6 10.6 MIDDLE EAST Neutral Zone 316.81 181.8 74.3 64.6 390.8 164.3 150.1 9.5 Oman 112.34 70.1 60.3 0.0 -- 45.5 12.2 273.4 Iran 150.96 35.5 325.4 192.0 -21.4 181.2 324.4 -44.1 Iraq 790.22 484.5 63.1 731.3 8.1 602.3 484.3 24.4 Qatar 123.70 154.4 -19.9 118.6 4.3 110.4 138.2 -20.1 Kuwait 314.50 290.4 8.3 254.1 23.8 380.2 285.0 33.4 S Arabia 703.97 746.8 -5.7 680.3 3.5 708.9 582.5 21.7 UAE 371.89 471.4 -21.1 266.3 39.6 319.9 283.1 13.0 Dubai 0.00 16.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 4.0 13.1 -69.1 Yemen 0.00 16.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.6 18.7 -53.8 TOTAL 2884.40 2467.5 16.9 2307.0 25.0 2525.5 2291.4 10.2 EUROPE Albania 20.35 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.6 1.8 43.6 TOTAL 20.35 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.6 1.8 43.6 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 32.98 0.0 -- 52.8 -37.5 27.5 42.3 -35.0 Kazakhstan 0.00 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.1 0.0 -- Russia 0.00 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.4 -100.0 TOTAL 32.98 0.0 -- 52.8 -37.5 35.6 46.7 -23.9 AFRICA Nigeria 298.36 328.5 -9.2 148.9 100.3 251.5 303.9 -17.3 Angola 155.32 210.7 -26.3 154.1 0.8 161.9 140.9 14.9 Ivory Coast 0.00 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.6 -100.0 Cameroon 23.74 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 11.8 12.9 -8.5 Congo 0.00 0.0 -- 19.6 -100.0 0.0 22.4 -100.0 Chad 0.00 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.3 0.0 -- Egypt 35.55 35.7 -0.3 17.7 100.5 46.2 40.7 13.6 Gabon 11.38 31.2 -63.6 0.0 -- 17.8 23.2 -23.0 Ghana 0.00 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.0 0.0 -- Sudan 0.00 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.6 -100.0 Eq. Guinea 0.00 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 28.7 22.8 26.2 Algeria 31.69 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.8 14.3 -31.7 Libya 0.00 0.0 -- 32.8 -100.0 23.7 25.3 -6.2 TOTAL 556.04 606.0 -8.2 373.1 49.0 561.8 611.5 -8.1 CANADA 0.00 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.3 0.0 -- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 4254.31 3776.8 12.6 3377.7 26.0 3939.2 3505.9 12.4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne and dividing by the number of days. Numbers for the previous months may have been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)